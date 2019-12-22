Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Paramedical Staff Association and nursing community hosted a ceremony in connection with Christmas at Lahore General Hospital. Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustan was the chief guest at the ceremony where 200 pound cake was cut. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff attended simple but impressive ceremony to express solidarity and share joys of Christian community. Ejaz Alam Augustan said that Jesus Christ teaches us kindness, brotherhood and tolerance and all have to move forward jointly. He said that all were united regardless of religion, faith or caste for putting the motherland on the path of prosperity and progress. He said that the day of December 25 is also remembered for the birthday of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which also motivate to give pledge for working for the homeland. He appreciated holding of such ceremony for Christian colleagues and offered his greetings for the medical community including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Prof Agha Shabir Ali, Dr Rana Muhammad Shafique said that Christian community was always on the forefront of all the spheres of life in Pakistan and would continue doing that in future. They said that this day was equally important for every Pakistani and all express full support to Christian brothers and sisters. They said that Christians had visible presence in medical community where they were serving the ailing humanity. Other speakers highlighted life and teaching of Jesus Christ. MPA Khadija Farooqi, Prof Muhammad Nazir, Riffat Zahid, Ruqaya Bano, Kosar Tahir, Sadia Shoukat, Anam Pervaiz, Rana Pervaiz, Fazal Aasi and Amanat Saghar also attended the event and expressed best wishes for the Christian community.