DERA GHAZI KHAN-Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver and will not make excuses.

Talking to the party workers and office-bearers here on Saturday, the chief minister assured them that he would visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities firsthand. The Punjab CM pledged that the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders would be resolved on priority basis.

He warned that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of bringing change and highlighted the developmental schemes undertaken in various parts of the province. The chief minister briefed the party leaders and workers about development schemes being executed in DG Khan.

CM Buzdar pointed out that funds allocated for Southern Punjab had been spent on projects in other cities during previous tenures but the PTI govt has banned the transfer Southern Punjab’s funds for other projects or city. “Those backward areas which are not developed yet will be brought in the mainstream,” he reiterated his resolve, adding that benefits of development would be ensured to reach at grass-root level.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 13 projects worth Rs2.94 billion in his home district.

The CM laid the foundation stone of Govt Technical Training Institute in Taunsa which will be constructed over100 kanals at a cost of Rs300 million. He also laid the foundation stone of project of beautification of Taunsa which would be completed at a cost of Rs620 million. The CM also inaugurated 23-km-long road from Kharar Buzdar to Hangloon constructed at a cost of Rs260 million.

CM Buzdar also inaugurated five internal roads of Taunsa which have been constructed with Rs120 million. He laid foundation stones for up-gradation projects of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Taunsa and Govt Boys High School Taunsa, which would be completed at a cost of Rs90 million and Rs50 million respectively.

Usman Buzdar also inaugurated projects of three roads of tribal area which have been completed with Rs85 million. He laid foundation stone of the project of constructing 65-km-long three roads for the trial area. These three projects of constructing roads in tribal area will cost more than Rs1 billion.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Rs340 million would be spent on the construction of 25-km-long road from Baharti to Fazla Kach via Phagla. Similarly, Rs420 million will be spent on construction of 32-km-long road from Baharti to Hangloon Kach via Soradaat and Rs260 million will be spent on construction of 18-km-long road from Agha Masjid to Bailbatar.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of the project of provision of missing facilities in Govt Degree College for Boys Taunsa at a cost of Rs115 million. He also inaugurated passport office in Taunsa. The chief minister also laid foundation stone of the project Tameer Payal Foundation Bridge nullah Sanghar Baharti which would cost Rs270 million. He said that the present government is including backward areas in its journey for development.

Usman Buzdar while addressing in Saraiki language said that from Kashmoor to DG Khan Indus Highway would be converted to a dual carriageway. The chief minister said that he would go every district and tehsil for resolving the public problems. “Public service is his duty and it gives immense pleasure to him. Agenda of public service will remain continue. Scope of motorbike ambulance service will be expanded gradually,” the chief ministered added.

CM Buzdar while announcing the establishment of Institute of Taunsa at cost of Rs2 billion said that classes of engineering, IT and social sciences would be held in this institute. Technical training institutes and technical universities will be set up for eradication of unemployment. Work in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University will soon be started. Three special economic zones were set up in Punjab so far since inception of Pakistan but PTI government has started working on establishment of 10 special economic zones within one year. Country’s largest industrial estate FIEDMC is being set up over 7.5 thousand acre of land and Rs100 billion has so far been invested in FIEDMC.

Usman Buzdar informed that overall investment of Rs500 billion would be made in FIEDMC and the same would provide job opportunities to 0.6 million people. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate industrial estate in Faisalabad same month. Two industrial estates in Muzaffargarh and one will be established in Choubara Layyah. 141 projects of Rs60 billion in DG Khan is a record. He said that work is being carried out on those development projects which he announced during his first visit to Dera Ghazi Khan. Now, we have launched new projects.