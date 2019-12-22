Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 13 projects worth Rs 2.94 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to a handout issued here, he laid the foundation stone of Govt Technical Training Institute in Taunsa and project of beautification of Taunsa. He also inaugurated the 23-kilometer long road from Kharar Buzdar to Hangloon.

The CM also inaugurated 5 internal roads of Taunsa. He laid foundation stones of up-gradation projects of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Taunsa and Govt. Boys High School Taunsa.

The chief minister also inaugurated projects of three roads of tribal area. He laid foundation stone of the project of constructing 65-kilometer long three roads for the tribal area. These three projects of constructing roads in tribal area would cost more than Rs1 billion.

He said Rs337. 5 million would be spent on the construction of 25-kilometer long road from Baharti to Fazla Kach via Phagla. Similarly, Rs 424 million would be spent for constructing 32-kilometer long road from Baharti to Hangloon Kach via Soradaat and Rs.268 million would be spent in constructing 18-kilometer long road from Agha Masjid to Bailbatar.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of the project of providing missing facilities in Govt Degree College for Boys Taunsa at a cost of Rs115 million. He also inaugurated passport office for Taunsa.

The CM laid foundation stone of the project Tameer Payal Foundation Bridge nullah Sanghar Baharti which would cost Rs 278.8 million.

He said unlike past, the PTI government also ensured development of backward areas as well.

Funds of Southern Punjab were spent on different projects and cities during previous tenures, he said.

He added: “We have imposed a ban on transferring southern Punjab’s funds to another project or city. Those backward areas which were not developed yet would be brought in the mainstream.”

He said the scope of motorbike ambulance service would be expanded gradually. The chief minister, while announcing setting up of Institute of Taunsa with Rs 2 billion said classes of engineering, IT and social sciences would be held at that institute.

The CM said work in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University would soon be started. Three special economic zones had been set up in Punjab so far since inception of Pakistan, but the PTI government had started working on establishing 10 special economic zones within one year.

Two industrial estates in Muzaffargarh and one in Layyah Chobara would be established. He said 141 projects of Rs 60 billion in Dera Ghazi Khan was a record. The CM inaugurated Police Khidmat Markaz at Taunsa.

The staff there gave a briefing to the chief minister regarding the facilities available at the markaz.

Women’s participation crucial for national development: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that active participation of women in every field of life is necessary for making Pakistan strong and dignified.

In his message on the National Day for Rights of Working Women, he said the role of women for establishing peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country could not be denied, said a handout issued here.

The CM said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to bring women in national mainstream.

He said Islam had given equal rights to women and Pakistani women were capable enough and hardworking and they had proved themselves in the fields of education, health, sports and other sectors.

He said the role of women was commendable in the administrative structure and defence institutions of Pakistan.

He said the Punjab government had adopted an effective strategy for including women in the mainstream, adding revolutionary measures had been taken for safeguarding rights of women as well as empowering them.

Working hostels were being established in various districts of Punjab for facilitating working women.

He said the purpose of observing Working Women Day was to acknowledge the services of women, who played a role in the national development.