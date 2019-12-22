Share:

ISLAMABAD - The China Pakistan Economic and Business Council (CPEBC) in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized the first World Digital Trade Summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest and Senator Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh was the co-host. Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saboor Malik President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others were present in the summit.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently launched “Digital Pakistan Vision” for digitalization of the economy and reiterated that ICCI in collaboration with CPEBC would play role for promoting digital economy in the region.

He said that digital economy was the future of Pakistan ad it would enable our start-up companies and young entrepreneurs to go global. He said that Pakistan has a vast pool of IT professionals and growth of digital economy would create many new avenues for them to grow in digital businesses. He said that Digital Pakistan Vision has been designed for the government and the private sector to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive country and assured that business community would fully support government in realizing goal of digital economy.