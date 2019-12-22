Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Polio-free Pakistan is top priority of the government and all out resources are being utilised to save children from the crippling disease.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saif said at the inauguration of anti-polio campaign at THQ Hospital Noorpur Thal.

MS THQ Hospital Dr Muhammad Amir Umar and other medical staff was also present on the occasion.

The AC advised the public not to believe in hearsay and rumours about polio vaccination and crush all such false rumours. MS Dr Muhammad Amir Umar briefed the officials about the schedule of the anti-polio vaccination on the occasion.