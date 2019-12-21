Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two unknown persons took away cash, two wrist watches and other valuables from the house of Barrister Akram Sheikh at Orchard Scheme in the area of Khanna police station.

Sheikh is a senior Supreme Court lawyer who had prosecuted former military ruler retired General Pervez Musharraf on treason charges and later pleaded a case seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The incident took place at the farm house of the advocate in Chak Shahzad area in the capital. According to the sources, the armed dacoits took hostage to the family members for almost two hours at gun point on Friday night and took away cash, a mobile phone set and other valuables.

The police reached the spot almost two hours after the incident, according to the sources.

According to the police officials, they got information about the incident at about 5am Saturday morning. They believed that the culprits were Afghan nationals. The police high ups reached the spot and inspected the circumstances under which the incident took place.

They said that the police was taking help from the CCTV cameras installed in the area and other digital data so as to identify the culprits.

According to the police, DIG (Operations) have taken notice of the incident and constituted different teams to be headed by SP (Rural) Malik Naem Iqbal to arrest the culprits.

There was no formal complaint from Akram Sheikh for registration of the case till the filing of this report, according to the police officials. They said that the police would register an FIR after a complaint is lodged from the victim family.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police has launched massive crackdown against drugs in the capital and arrested 25 criminals during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that Aabpara police arrested Saneel Masih and recovered four bottles of alcohol from him. Kohsar police arrested Shafique Masih and recovered 240 gram hashish from him.

The police also arrested 3 bike-lifter namely Waseem Abbasi, Fahim and Abdul Rahim and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Basit Mehmood and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Bani Gala police apprehended three persons namely Imran, Kamran, Arslan for violating section144.

Homicide police arrested a killer namely Baitullah and recovered murder tool; a 30-bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested two accused Khalid Mehmood and Rashid and recovered 530 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested Adnan Muzaffar and recovered 14 alcohol bottles from him. Ramna police arrested Shamshad and recovered two kilogram hashish and 20 gram Ice from him.

Khanna police arrested five accused namely Naeem Khan, Fazal Rehim, Nadeem Masih, Wasib Nawaz and Kamran and recovered two 30-bore pistols, 3 alcohol bottles and 20 litre alcohol from their possession. Koral police arrested Abdul Manan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigation is underway, according to the police officials.