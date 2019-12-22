Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take notice of dangerous steps taken by the Indian government which are badly affecting peace in the region, reports Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he said all minorities particularly Muslims in India have been protesting against discriminatory Citizenship Act and their entire opposition is also protesting.

The Foreign Minister said that he had informed UN Security Council about apprehensions and possible threats in his letter on 12th of this month.

He said India can resort to a false flag operation to divert attention and unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC is also continuing.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has befitting responded the unprovoked firing of Indian forces in which a large number of casualties have been reported and their posts also targeted.