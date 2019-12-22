Share:

HAFIZABAD/KHANEWAL/Okara-Seven persons including four members of a wedding procession died and 26 others sustained multiple injuries in separate road accidents occurred in different areas due to fog on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, in Hafizabad four members of a wedding procession died and 25 other got injured when a coaster carrying a wedding procession collided head-on with a tractor-trolley due to poor visibility caused by dense fog on Gujranwala Road near Chak Chatha, 5 km from here early Saturday morning.

According to rescue source, the marriage party of Ahmad Nagar was on the way to Multan early this morning on a coaster and when it reached near Chak Chatha, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering due to poor visibility. Resultantly the vehicle dashed against the tractor-trolley causing instant death of Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Nasir, Imran Ahmad and Muhammad Khalil, while 25 others including Irfan, Gulfraz, Awais, Ahsan, Pervez Akhtar, Rana Muhammad Akram, Ehtisham, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Subhan and others sustained injuries which were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and Trauma centre from where five of them were referred to a Lahore hospital due to their precarious condition. The police have a registered a case and are investigating.

In Khanewal, two persons died and two others injured in as many incidents in different localities. According to police and rescue sources, a speeding truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying three persons at National Highway near Mohsinwal.

Resultantly, one of them identified as Aftab, resident of Chak 14/14-L, died on the spot while Kashif and Waheed were injured.

Meanwhile, the scorched body of a man later identified as Munawar, son of Ashif Hussain, was recovered from his ‘Dera’ at Boys High School Road, Khanewal.

The police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder and setting the body on fire. The police have registered cases at in the respective police stations.

In Okara, a man died and 3 got injured in an accident occurred due to fog here Saturday morning. According to rescue sources, one Nadir of Shujabad was going on somewhere on a motorcycle (OKK-8629). On Depalpur Road, an oncoming motorcycle (OKM-4685), being ridden by Muhammad Ramzar, resident of 54/2L collided with his bike. They fell on the ground and in the meanwhile, an oil tanker (SDA-465), coming from the rear, crushed Nadir Iqbal, killing him on the spot. The other biker got injured and was rushed to hospital.