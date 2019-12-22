Share:

Lahore - The present Government has initiated a number of development projects under Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Program for the prosperity of the farmers which will mark the beginning of a new era of prosperity for farming community said Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial while presiding a high level meeting of all the stakeholders held to overview ongoing projects under the PAMRA Act and Prime Minister’s Agricultural Emergency Program at Agriculture House, Lahore today. Progressive Farmer Jahangir Khan Tareen made special participation at this eve.

The meeting was attended by PAMRA Chairman Naveed Bhinder, Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursid, Additional Secretary (Task Force) Rana Ali Arshad, Director General Agriculture (Ext)Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture (Research), Punjab Agriculture Media Chief Advisor Minister Dr. Abid Mahmood Shahid Qadir , Punjab Director Agriculture Information M Rafiq Akhtar along with other stakeholders. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jahangir Khan Tareen said that the top priority of the present government is the prosperity of the farmers. PAMRA Act has been implemented to facilitate the farmers.