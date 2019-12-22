Guinness World asked to record longest-ever IOK curfew

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator A Rehman Malik on Saturday requested the management of Guinness World Records to make part of its record “the Longest Curfew” imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a letter written to the Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of the Guinness World Records, former interior minister drew his attention towards “the worst human rights situation” in IOK, saying Indian troops had imposed the longest-ever curfew in the valley since August 5, 2019.

“So far in the human history, nowhere so long curfew is imposed,” said PPP lawmaker.

Senator Malik made this announcement in a joint press conference along with Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan at his residence in Islamabad.

Both the leaders briefed the media on the prevailing situation in IOK particularly the human rights violations after August 5 action of Indian government to annex the valley.

Earlier, President AJK called on Senator Malik and highly applauded him for raising the Kashmir issue both at national and international level and named him “the Ambassador of Kashmiris”.

“In the meeting, both the leaders discussed in detail the ongoing situation in IOK and condemned the unprecedented brutalities which Indian forces are committing against unarmed Kashmiris in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pellet guns, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech,” said a statement issued by the office of Senator Malik.

Malik gave a copy of the letter to President Masood which he has written to editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records to make part of its record the “longest curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir.” A copy of the letter has been sent to secretary general United Nations besides others.

While addressing the news conference, Malik said Indian forces under Prime Minister Modi had already crossed all limits of humanity by violating the human rights in the valley but sadly the international community and Islamic world had become silent spectators. He said Indian government had imposed curfew since August 5 to suppress the voice of oppressed Kashmiris and to deprive them of their right of freedom of expression.

He said that India, under PM Modi, has turned the whole Kashmir Valley into the largest prison of the world.

He said now it was the 139th day of persistent and the longest curfew ever imposed in the history of the world that showed the Indian violent mindset against Kashmiris who are not being allowed to exercise their right of self-determination.

The Senator advised the government to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who picked the courage and presented the case of Rohingya massacre before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“If a small country like Gambia could stand for Rohingya Muslims why couldn’t Pakistan go for oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and International Criminal Court (ICC),” he questioned.

He while mentioning international reports on human rights in IOK said so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris have been martyred, 7,000 persons killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military and paramilitary troops since 1989.

He added more than 8,000 people have gone missing by Indian forces during the same period of time. He stressed all these atrocious crimes against humanity make the Indian government and PM Modi liable to be trialed in international courts.

“President Masood and I have agreed upon to contact the Gambian Minister to seek his guideline to file a lawsuit against PM Modi in ICC and ICJ,” announced Malik. He said Modi was “the chief of terrorists and he must face the penalties for the brutalities he is committing against innocent Kashmiris.”

“We will hold India responsible for the genocide in IOK and will expose Modi internationally that he has become not only a threat to the region but to the world as well,” he said.

“We should make efforts that Indian action of annexation of IOK could be reversed,” he said, adding Indian leaders were giving a wrong impression to the world that the situation in Kashmir would become bad to worse if curfew was lifted. He regretted Kashmir issue could not be discussed in Kuala Lumpur Summit and questioned as to why Pakistan did not participate in the moot.

Malik said there should not be any political polarisation in the country.

“Pakistan Army is our protector, we should give it full backing and no one should utter a single word that could hurt the sentiment of the forces,” he said.

On the question of summoning of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by NAB in an alleged corruption case, the legislator said this political polarisation in the country should end and they should find a solution of those issues they were dragging Pakistan towards negativity.

President Masood, while addressing the media, highly applauded the struggle and role of Senator Malik to highlight the Indian brutalities against oppressed Kashmiris. “I, on behalf of people of Kashmir and myself are greatly thankful to Senator A Rehman Malik for raising the issue of Kashmir at every forum both national and international,” he said and called him as “Ambassador of oppressed Kashmiri people.”

The AJK President maintained Kashmir siege had now entered into 139th day and the people have been incarcerated in their homes. He said India was trying to create a new political class in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Kashmiris, in their state of siege were struggling under the oppressive regime of the Indian occupation forces and we must do the same and keep raising our voice for their freedom. The violence unleashed by the Indian forces in the IOK will never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination. People of Kashmir had never succumbed in the past nor will they surrender in the future as Kashmir was never part of India and will never be the part of India”.

President Masood said the slogan of “We want Freedom” is now echoing all over India as the “fascist regime of Modi is making life intolerable” for the Muslims living in India. He said India was very actively working on the diplomatic front and they must continue to combat it by allocating resources to their diplomatic teams.

The AJK president said: “Regarding Kashmir, India’s lies had been rejected by the world. The whole Muslim world stands by us.” He thanked Malaysia, Turkey, Iran and China for being the strongest voice for Kashmiris.

