LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a comedy play “Gustakhi Maaf” here on Saturday with the message of revival and promotion of theatre.

The play was directed by Usman Khan and produced by Abdullah Mian Afzal. The drama highlights humanity through education as well as human history and evolution.

Usman and Abdullah said that such plays provide inspiration to people, especially to our younger generation with a platform to exhibit their theatre skills in front of public.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said it was a wonderful effort by the Council for promotion and revival of the golden period of theatre, adding that “Alhamra arranges such activities and events on a regular basis to provide a quality entertainment to the people of Lahore.”

Also, the fourth session of “Kuch Yaadain Kuch Baatein” was held at the Alhamra Arts Centre. Renowned actor Irfan Khoosat was the guest speaker in the episode who shared his life experiences and artistic journey with the audience.

Khoosat highlighted his observations of drama and theatre throughout his career. Irfan Khosat said:’ Our country has an immense talent in the field of acting.”