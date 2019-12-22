Share:

ISLAMABAD - Haroon Khan defeated Shahzaib in the -58kg fly weight final to win gold medal in the 14th Korean Ambassador National Taekwondo Championship 2019 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on Saturday.

Fauji Cereal CEO Col (R) Azmat graced the occasion as chief guest, while Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, PTF Women Wing President Shahmim Akhtar, South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA) President Umar Saeed, Brig (R) Zia, AAA Group of Companies CEO Muhammad Ahmed Khan and others were also present there.

Total two male/female senior khyrougi and two male/female junior khyrougi events were conducted on the third day of the championship. The star attraction of the day was the much anticipated clash between Haroon and Shahzaib, as the entire arena was packed with taekwondo lovers. Haroon was confident, while Shahzaib was also looking determined, as they were fighting for each and every point. Both had scored 14 points by the end of the first quarter. They continued fighting in the second quarter, which ended with the same scores 38-38. The PAF contingent was supporting Shahzaib, the Wapda contingent was cheering Haroon, while the federation officials were watching both the players with passion. The third and last quarter started with more fire. The time was running out and both were getting points quickly. When it was being expected that the players will require extra time, Haroon snatched victory from Shahzaib in the last seconds with the scores of 55-54. Haroon won the gold medal, while Shahzaib won silver medal along with praise from the spectators. Shoaib and Usman won bronze medals.

In the -49kg fly weight females category, Army’s Esha Safdar won gold medal, Sidra Batool of Army won silver and Wapda’s Aqsa Shafaqat and Asifa Ali won bronze medals. In -44kg fly weight females, Raveena won gold medal, Mariyum grabbed silver and Laiba and Mehnaz won bronze medals. In -48kg juniors category, KP’s Hamas clinched gold medal, PAF’s Abdul Ahad won silver and Azia and Hashim won bronze medals.

After the end of the third day, Army are occupying the first position with 495 points, 13 golds, 5 silvers and one bronze medal, Wapda are at second place with 268 points, 2 golds, 6 silvers and 7 bronze medals, while PAF are placed in the third position with 202 points, 2 golds, 4 silvers and 4 bronze medals. Col (R) Wasim, who was enjoying the extra ordinary skills shown by the players, was happy with the outcomes of his tireless efforts for the game.