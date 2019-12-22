Share:

SARGODHA - A man was murdered in an incident of firing in Sillanwali police limits here on Saturday.

Police sources said Muhammad Zulfiqar, a security guard of Basic Health Centre of Chak 126 Gamman Sillanwali, was travelling on a motorcycle towards the village when some unknown persons shot him dead and fled from the scene.

THQ Sillanwali handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation.