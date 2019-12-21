Share:

FREETOWN-Idris Elba has been given citizenship of his father’s native Sierra Leone. The British film star landed in the capital Freetown for his first visit to the country.

Elba told BBC that citizenship was “the biggest honour I could get from my country”. “I’m no stranger to Africa: I’ve been in Africa, I’ve made films in Africa, I’ve championed Africa,” he said. “But Sierra Leone, it’s a very different feeling because it’s my parent’s home.”

“The welcome has been incredible, and I’ve plugged straight into that energy that I think Sierra Leone is rising with. The son of the soil is coming back to fertilise the soil.”

As part of that commitment, the Avengers actor said that he wanted to invest in developing tourism, but also spoke about boosting the entertainment industry.

“America or England cannot house my ambition. Africa can house my ambition, I can create another Disney here [and] I can’t do that in America.”

Elba was born in London in September 1972. His late father grew up in Sierra Leone, and his mother is from Ghana.