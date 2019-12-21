Share:

NEW YORK-Top model Kate Upton was targeted by animal rights activists while leading a fitness class in New York last week. During the incident the protesters entered one of the model’s Strong4Me Fitness classes carrying signs and shouting about animal abuse. In the footage, which was shared by TMZ, a protester wearing a “vegan” cap makes his way to the front of the class holding a placard that reads: “Kate Upton animal abuser.”

“Shame on you. Canada Goose has blood on their hands. Kate Upton has blood on her hands,” he says, as the other protesters repeat his words.

Last month, Upton faced backlash after announcing her partnership with outerwear clothing retailer Canada Goose, which has previously been accused of animal cruelty by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta). As Upton stood at the front of the class, remaining composed, the protester continued, stating: “Coyotes are shot in the head and they’re strangled to death. You provoke that. What is the matter with you?

“You’re an influencer. You should be promoting kindness, and yet you promote violence. Shame on you, you murderer.”

On the Canada Goose website, the retailer states that it believes “all animals are entitled to humane treatment in life and death”, adding that the company is “deeply committed to the ethical sourcing and responsible use of all animal materials” in its products.