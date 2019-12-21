Share:

LONDON-The race for 2019’s Christmas number one has been won by LadBaby, who is top of the UK’s festive chart for the second year in a row.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, beat Stormzy and Wham! to claim the title with his sausage roll-themed cover of I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll. The Official Charts Company said it was the year’s fastest-selling download.

“How have we done this again?” said Hoyle, whose song is raising money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust. “Thank you everybody for supporting us once again, and all for an amazing cause.”

LadBaby is only the third act in chart history to score consecutive Christmas number one singles. The others were The Beatles and the Spice Girls.

Hoyle, from Nottingham, found fame making YouTube videos about his journey from “lad to dad” after the birth of his two sons with wife Roxanne.

His single I Love Sausage Rolls racked up 93,000 chart sales this week - 18,000 more than his Christmas number one last year, We Built This City On Sausage Rolls.