Share:

HAFIZABAD - A young pregnant woman was throttled to death by her husband due to his strained relations with her.

According to police source, Rubina was married to Babar Hussain of Jalalpur Bhattian about a year back and during this period their relations remained strained.

On Saturday, accused Babar took her to hospital for check-up where they quarrelled over a trifle following which accused flared up and allegedly strangled her.

The police have registered a case against Babar and his two brothers and are investigating.