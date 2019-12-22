HAFIZABAD          -           A young pregnant woman was throttled to death by her husband due to his strained relations with her. 

READ MORE: Modi on protests: Opposition inciting violence by sharing fake videos, indulging in rumor mongering

According to police source, Rubina was married to Babar Hussain of Jalalpur Bhattian about a year back and during this period their relations remained strained.

On Saturday, accused Babar took her to hospital for check-up where they quarrelled over a trifle following which accused flared up and allegedly strangled her.

The police have registered a case against Babar and his two brothers and are investigating.

 