SYDNEY - Glenn Maxwell, the explosive Australia all-rounder, was left out of the ODI squad to tour India, but having set BBL 9 alight with an enterprising half-century, he declared his keenness to feature in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. Maxwell, who recently took a short break from cricket to cope with mental health issues, made a resounding impact on his comeback, smashing 83 from just 39 balls for Melbourne Stars to set up the team's 22-run win over Brisbane Heat. The captain's innings was laden with 12 boundaries, five of which were over the ropes. After that dazzling display, Maxwell, announced his intentions to keep performing in the BBL and ensure he remains in contention for T20I selection, particularly with a home World Cup coming up in October next year. "Yeah, certainly [want to remain in Australia's T20I squad], especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner," Maxwell said. "There's that big carrot I suppose at the start of next season, and I'll be doing everything I can to work towards that."