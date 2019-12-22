Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood here on Saturday inaugurated newly-constructed girls hostel at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Addressing the participants as the chief guest, the minister stressed the need for specialised education particularly in the field of medical. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and faculty welcomed the chief guest.

Shafqat said that the government was paying attention to tackling various challenges in education sector and different proposals were being examined for bringing an overall improvement in the professional education.

Access to higher education was among priorities of the government and for this purpose, the government is establishing more education imparting institutions. Shafqat Mehmood said that along with quantity, ensuring quality of education was equally important so that standard could not be compromised.

He said that there were many institutions in private sector as well, however these institutions should also focus on quality of education. Formulation of a mechanism to judge standard of education of the students from different public and private institutions was needed, he expressed.

He said many PhD degree-holders were unemployed in the country, that was why, relevant education should be given more focus and the government would play its part for providing jobs to the educated persons.

The 45,569sq ft area comprises a basement and four storeys. It will provide a housing facility to 300 Students. With an increased number of girl students in health profession, construction of this hostel facility was an absolute necessity.

In his address, VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted 159 years of excellence. There are more than 18,000 graduates of this institution including undergraduate and postgraduate students.

He mentioned national and international contributions of King Edward Medical University in academic and research. He emphasized the importance of International collaborations in research and academic activities. He told about development of Infrastructure, Human Resource and Research in recent past.