Lahore - MVM Energy (Pvt) Ltd. (a multinational company) with global engagements to bring economic growth to Pakistan through the CPEC initiatives has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with YUTONG (a renowned bus manufacturing company) management for business & strategic cooperation to bring Yutong (Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co.) electric buses to hit Pakistani market. The official launch of the project will be in February 2020, in which MVM-Yutong will execute a trial run for the EV’s. The long term goal is to transform the Pakistani public transport systems into one of the world’s most sustainable, zero-emissions and a clean green progressive Pakistan. The initial goal is to integrate Yutong EV’s into the metro systems of Pakistan and then expand rapidly to intercity transportation.