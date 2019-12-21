Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan is now amongst the top 12 countries with highest Cataract Surgical Rate (CSR) said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Saturday.

Speaking at an event held here, Dr. Mirza also stressed on the need for development of development of special eye care package/services to be provided at all levels of health care.

He also emphasised that the health is the top priority for the government and the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan. He informed that 5 million people have been provided with health card so far and number is expanding every month.

Dr. Mirza advised the committee to work on lines so that all visually impaired people get insurance cards.

He also emphasised the importance and need of local corneal and organ donation in Pakistan. He also suggested the use of assisted technology for the welfare of special clients.

Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, National Coordinator, National Coordinator, National Programme for Provincial Programme for Prevention & Control of Blindness highlighted that during the last two decades Government of Pakistan, Provincial Health Department in collaboration with International NGO (Sightsavers, CBM, FHF, BHVI) National NGO (Al-Shifa, LRBT, Al-Ibrahim, Christian Hospital, Taxila) worked for Human Resource Development (HRD), District Comprehensive Eye Care Programme (DCECP), Disease Control Projects & Awareness campaign, following the guidelines of WHO and has been able to attain the significant achievements. During the last two decades National Committee for Eye Health (NCEH), Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination has upgraded eye units of 27 teaching, 120+ District Headquarter Hospitals and 100+ Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals with the efforts of National Committee for Eye Health (NCEH).