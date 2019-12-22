Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received a questionnaire – comprising 150 questions – from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to the Finance Ministry sources, the FATF has asked Islamabad details regarding the actions that have been taken to achieve the targets set by the intergovernmental organisation.

The FATF has demanded Pakistan to sentence those who are associated with the banned outfits and summoned copies of cases registered against the outlawed organisations. Details have also been asked about legal steps taken concerning religious seminaries.

It has been learnt that the questionnaire has been sent in response to Islamabad’s report that had been forwarded to the FATF on December 3. Pakistan has to respond to the questions by January 8.