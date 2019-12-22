Share:

TANK - Former chief of peace committee Turkistan Bettani has been killed along with his nephew by unknown people in Jandola area, Tank police confirmed on Saturday.

The police said that unknown assailants opened fire in Kariwam area and as a result Turkistan Bettani and his nephew Aziz Rehman son of Bostan killed on the spot while his son Muhammad Gul and two others Fawad and Gul Merjan were injured. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

The police have started investigation into the incident and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.