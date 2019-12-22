PM, COAS discuss security situation

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday exchanged views on security situation particularly Indian efforts to stage a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world’s attention from internal violence.

Both the leaders had an interaction at Aiawn-e-Sadr where they had attended oath-taking ceremony of new Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Although there was no official word about the meeting, a television footage run by various channels confirmed their interaction exchanging views.

President Dr Arif Alvi who administered the oath to the new Chief Justice, was also reportedly present on the occasion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Pakistan will be left with no option but to give a “befitting response” to any Indian false-flag operation in an effort to divert world’s attention, as anger and protest over anti-Muslim law expanding fast across India.

“I have been warning the international community of this for some time and am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pakistan will have no option but to give a befitting response,” said the premier in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He said as protests in India are increasing, threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing. Imran said the Indian army chief’s statement adds to our concerns of a false-flag operation. The prime minister added:

“Over the last five years of Modi’s government, India has been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology. Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest and it is becoming a mass movement.”

Imran said at the same time the siege by Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues and a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted.

The premier’s statement comes in the backdrop of a statement issued by Indian army chief Gen Bipin Rawat who had said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) can “escalate any time”.

DG ISPR’S TWEET

Pakistani Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties to Indian forces during exchange of fire at Line of Control on Saturday.

In a tweet, Director General ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said befitting response was given to intermittent ceasefire violations by the Indian army along the LoC.

He said in response to ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector there were reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers.

The DG ISPR said there was no major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum Valley as being propagated by the Indian media.

ALVI-IMRAN MEETING

Separately, Prime Minister Imran met President Alvi before he administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed and they are reported to have exchanged views on running the country’s institutions smoothly and also discussed the on-going political situation of the country.

