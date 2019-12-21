Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have begun interrogation against the officials of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Bagha Sheikhan after a female patient accused the management of installing cameras in washrooms of the hospital, informed sources on Saturday.

A police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Malik Kashif, also rushed to the RHC and conducted a detailed search in the building, sources said.

According to sources, a female namely Tasleem Bibi, hailing from Bagha Sheikhan, appeared before police and lodged a complaint stating she went RHC for medical examination where the doctors advised her to submit her urine sample in the laboratory for clinical examination. She added she was handed over a plastic bottle by the official of lab and asked her to go to washroom.

“As I entered in washroom of the RHC, I saw blinking light of a mobile phone camera put in a secret cavity. I immediately grabbed the mobile and saw it was set on recording mode,” she alleged. She accused the lab assistant of installing mobile camera inside the washroom to record videos of females and asked police to register a case against the management.

Police accepted the complaint for legal action and began investigation into allegations.

SHO PS Rawat Malik Kashif, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of incident in the RHC.

He said police have seized the mobile phone and are going to lodge First Information Report (FIR) against the accused lab assistant Amir on the complaint of female patient. He said the accused is at large but police would arrest him soon.