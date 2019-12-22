Share:

LAHORE - A woman passed away on her way to the hospital in Basti Amin Pura area of Lahore. According to media reports, 20-year-old woman, Irum Umar, died on the way to hospital while her baby passed away along with her. Irum’s family claimed that her in-laws murdered their daughter. Police took the dead body into custody and shifted it to the hospital for post-mortem. Police said that “whether this is a murder or a physical death, will be determined by the post-mortem report.”