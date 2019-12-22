Share:

AJK PM, President condemn fresh wave of unprovoked firing by Indian BSF

MUZAFFARABAD (Online): The AJK Prime Minister and President have strongly condemned the fresh wave of unprovoked firing by Indian BSF at the population along Line of Control. AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan and President Masood Khan strongly condemned the unabated violation of ceasefire and martyrdom of two innocent civilians by the Indian firing. In their separate statements, they said the Indian aggressive postures have threatened peace in the entire region. In his twitter post, the AJK Prime Minister lauded the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy. He directed the administration of district concerned to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens. The AJK President in a statement also voiced grave concern over the escalating terrorism of Indian troops in different sectors of the Line of Control and targeting of civilian population in Azad Kashmir. He termed it a cowardly act and an attempt by Modi government to divert attention from the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as well as in India. Masood Khan said India’s cowardly acts would never deter the valiant people of Azad Kashmir from their supreme goal of freedom, and they would continue to support the ongoing struggle in occupied Kashmir for its liberation from India.

Man strangulates wife to death

HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporter): A young pregnant woman was throttled to death by her husband due to his strained relations with her. According to police source, Rubina was married to Babar Hussain of Jalalpur Bhattian about a year back and during this period their relations remained strained. On Saturday, accused Babar took her to hospital for check-up where they quarrelled over a trifle following which accused flared up and allegedly strangled her. The police have registered a case against Babar and his two brothers and are investigating.

Polio-free Pakistan top priority

NOORPUR THAL (Staff Reporter): Polio-free Pakistan is top priority of the government and all out resources are being utilised to save children from the crippling disease. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saif said at the inauguration of anti-polio campaign at THQ Hospital Noorpur Thal. MS THQ Hospital Dr Muhammad Amir Umar and other medical staff was also present on the occasion. The AC advised the public not to believe in hearsay and rumours about polio vaccination and crush all such false rumours. MS Dr Muhammad Amir Umar briefed the officials about the schedule of the anti-polio vaccination on the occasion.