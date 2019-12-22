Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked the government to take steps to formalise trade activities with Afghanistan in order to facilitate the business community and generate revenue for the country.

He maintained that the trade activities were being carried out through the unfrequented routes, which was damaging Pakistan’s economy.

According to a press release, he was talking to a delegation of businessmen and lawyers at the party secretariat Watan Kor in Peshawar.

On the occasion, Syed Hammad Kazmi, President of Kurram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Ali Faisal Kazmi, Secretary General of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Retired judge Safeer Qaiser Malik, provincial Senior Vice-Chairman of All Pakistan Muslim League, Anwarullah Advocate of Pakistan People’s Party and others announced joining the QWP.

Reposing confidence in the QWP Chairman, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, the businessmen informed him about their problems.