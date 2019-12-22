Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich Yevmenov has called on field commanders of Pakistan Navy and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration between the two countries.

During the second leg of his visit, he also visited various naval facilities in Lahore and Karachi.

According to a press release issued by Pak Navy here on Saturday, the Russian Commander is on an official visit to Pakistan. Admiral Nikolay Anatolyevich visited Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and also laid floral wreath. The Russian Navy Commander separately called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Karachi and Commander Coast in their offices at Karachi and Commander Central Punjab at Lahore. During meetings, matters pertaining to mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

The dignitary also visited various facilities of Pakistan Navy, including Pakistan Navy War College at Lahore, Pakistan Navy Ships, Pakistan Naval Academy and Marines Training Centre at Karachi where on-site briefings were given to the visiting dignitary.

Later, Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy along with delegation members visited Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Karachi and was briefed about the roles of JMICC.

The Russian naval commander expressed his desire to enhance mutual interaction to maintain peace and stability in the region. “It is expected that the visit of Commander-in-Chief Russian Federation Navy would further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular,” stated the press release.