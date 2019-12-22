Share:

LAHORE - A local anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah till January 4 in the alleged drugs recovery case. Sanaullah’s lawyer said that Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had earlier claimed that footage of the drug bust was recorded at the time of arrest. He appealed the court to order the government to make the video available to his client. The court issued a notice to the Anti Narcotics force (ANF), ordering to submit the alleged video, and also directed to produce the former law minister on Jan 4. Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF team on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.