ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved Rs17 million for installation of latest and smart LED street lights in sector I-14 of Islamabad. These smart LED lights would be installed at the major Roads of the sector I-14.

Based on latest technology, these LED lights not only provide more light but help save sufficient energy. Provision of the street light in Sector I-14 was the long standing demand of the residents.

However, in the past development of the sector including provision of basic amenities remained ignored due to which residents of the sector were facing difficulties.

Incumbent management of the authority devised a comprehensive strategy to take up stalled sectors so that development work could be initiated. In this connection, PC-I and PC-IIs of various stalled sectors were prepared and got approved by the CDA-DWP.

Sector I-14 was also among those sectors where residual development work was stalled since years, however, incumbent management not only approved PC-II for development activities but also completed the repair/maintenance of main access road of the sector in short span and now authority is heading toward installation of smart LED lights for illuminating the sector as per demand of the residents.

Instructions have already been issued to the concerned formations for initiating the repair and maintenance work on the roads and streets within the sector at the earliest while directions have also been issued that cost estimation be prepared for the areas of the city where street lights are either missing or are not being properly functioning so that work could be initiated accordingly.

In the meanwhile, CDA authority has also approved cost expenditure for annual repair and maintenance of lifts/elevators installed at Capital Hospital so that the patients visiting the hospital could be provided easy access.

The hospital administration has been directed to immediately initiate repair/maintenance work on the lift and complete the work at the earliest so that patients particularly senior citizens and disabled could be provided facility of lift.