Lahore - In the wake of increasing gas consumption of domestic sector due to the current cold wave in the country, SNGPL has decided to temporarily discontinue gas supply to general industries and CNG sector. According to SNGPL Spokesperson, gas supply to zero rated industries will not be affected by the decision. SNGPL Spokesperson said that due to early as well as extreme onset of winter in the country, gas consumption in the domestic sector has increased manifold. The total gas consumption of domestic, industrial and CNG sectors last December was 1387 MMCFD which has increased to 1535 MMCFD this December. The Spokesperson further said that additional 148 MMCFD gas is being supplied to these sectors currently. It was further told that last year 155 MMCFD RLNG was diverted to domestic sector to fulfill the demand while this year approximately 296 MMCFD RLNG is being diverted to domestic sector. In order to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the consumers, SNGPL is providing imported gas at the rates of indigenous gas. The Company is injecting 12 percent more gas in the system in comparison with the last year but consumers are facing low pressure owing to the extreme cold spell. It was further clarified that the decision has been taken on temporary basis owing to the current situation and supply to general industries and CNG Sector will be restored as soon as the situation gets normal.