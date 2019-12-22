Share:

Test team captain Azhar Ali scores his 16th century on Sunday amid Pakistan and Sri Lanka 's second test match.

Coming off at 142 balls, this is Ali's first century at home and as a captain. Since becoming captain, Azhar Ali has shown himself to be unimpressive, making cricket fans across the country doubt the selection decision made to choose him as captain.

This is the first time that the top three of Pakistan's lineup have reached three digit runs and the 16th time that three batsmen have scored centuries. Scoring 118 runs, Ali was bowed and replaced by Muhammad Rizwan. Pakistan scored a massive 503 after 123 overs.

Entering its fourth day, the five-day test match, commonly known as the Karachi Test, is being played at National Stadium and will be the deciding factor in the International Cricket Council World Test Championship.