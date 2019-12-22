Share:

Recently, FC Barcelona's captain, striker Lionel Messi scored a goal in a match with FC Alaves, which took place on 21 December at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona and ended with a 4-1 blue and garnet win.

The 32-year-old Argentinean has already scored 50 goals this year. Messi can brag to have done so for the sixth time in a row and the the ninth time in 10 years. Previously, the striker scored at least 50 goals in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Messi has defended the colours of Barcelona throughout his career since 2003. This season, he took part in 13 matches of the championship of Spain, in which he chalked up 13 goals (2 from the penalty spot) and 6 assists.