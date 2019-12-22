Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) and Infection Prevention and Control Foundation arranged a symposium on infection control on Saturday. The main aim of the event was to hold meaningful discussion for getting feedback for formulating strategy for 2020. Dr Altaf Ahmed, Head of Infection Prevention and Control and Clinical Microbiology PKLI & RC, Prof Bushra Jamil and Dr Sameer Shafi, Chairman, Infection Prevention and Control Foundation were the main speakers. They talked about “Institute of infection prevention and control, “Typhoid Vaccination Program in Sindh-A Milestone in Public Health Advocacy and From treatment to prevention- Do we really need prevention-focused institutions in the country” respectively. Prof Hafiz Ijaz Ahmad, Dean PKLI was the guest of honor at the concluding ceremony.