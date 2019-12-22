Share:

Whenever it’s about positioning a brand or a product, easiest of all the strategies is to make the best use of trickle-down effect. From smoking cigarettes to clothing brands, the big market players position it as a luxury or an item for elite. Middle class and the lower class who can’t afford these luxuries actually go beyond their purchasing power to adopt that habit or purchase that item without thinking about the consequences. The ever-increasing number of vehicles on the road, and daily deals on installment plans for luxury vehicles including local and imported ones both, is actually an art of selling you the items you can actually live without. This artificial up gradation of social life and plight of a person in Pakistan do not reflect the true picture of household economies. But unfortunately, that’s how clothing brands, cell phone companies and banks influenced the market and potential customers. Similarly, provincial government in Punjab and its governance model revolved around the same trickle-down effect which was all about pepping up the privileged cities during the last decade. Although it worked fine with the privileged districts in Punjab but the development didn’t make its way down to the downtrodden communities. Even this trickle-down effect lost its significance when it failed to pave way for prosperity to enrich the marginalized districts.

On the other hand, Buzdar’s way of maneuvering and steering the governance vehicle out of crisis was totally different as compared to those who ruled the province for a decade. It took a year for critics to understand the governance dynamics set by CM Buzdar, which is actually a normal period for any new face who takes the reins once the constitutional tenure of a political government is expired.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is applying trickle-up effect, to start developing the region which was earlier ignored, unattended and downtrodden. Despite of all the political instability, the people of South Punjab shall not only see their part of the province developing but they shall actually be given their due share with ring-fencing of development budget and the setup of South Punjab secretariat soon, that too in Buzdar’s tenure. Since day-one, Usman Buzdar’s key focus has been to bring districts of Southern Punjab at par with the other developed cities while maintaining an effective governance model in these modern cities.

His core idea revolves around preparing and pepping up the marginalized factions of the society to come forward and play their key role in economic and social uplift of the province and the country. In pursuit of the same, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar visited Dera Ghazi Khan and inaugurated multi-billion projects in DG Khan & Taunsa. During the visit, CM Buzdar inaugurated 52-km long DG Khan – Muzaffargarh Dual Carriageway completed with a cost of Rs. 13.5 billion, E-Rozgar centre, cricket stadium, vehicle inspection station and new block of Teaching Hospital DG Khan. In addition to these inaugurations, CM Buzdar also laid foundation stone for different blocks of Ghazi University, BS-Block of Girls College, Solid Waste Management Company DG Khan, new library block, missing facilities and BS program at Boys Degree College Taunsa. These multiple groundbreakings and inaugurations in Taunsa alone worth 2 billion and 94 crore rupees. During his visit to Taunsa Sharif, Chief Minister Punjab laid foundation stone of TEVTA college, 25-km long road from Barthi to Faazla Kaach, 32-km long road from Barthi to Hangoon, revamping/development of government schools and colleges and inaugurated 23-km long road from Kharar Buzdar to Hangoon, and other intra-city roads, in addition to other projects of social and infrastructural development in the region. For instance, Buzdar led PTI government is setting up a Panah Gah in Taunsa just like we have Panah Gahs in Lahore, at the same time he has allocated a sum of Rs. 100 million for land acquisition to set up special economic zone in Taunsa Sharif. Just like any other ordinary citizen of Lahore, citizens of Taunsa have also been provided a Police Khidmat Markaz, branches of Bank of Punjab, passport office. Life of an ordinary citizen of Taunsa is as important as life of a Lahorite therefore Rs40 million have been allocated for provision of emergency rescue services 1122 in Barthi, Faazla Kaach, Taunsa. Buzdar led PTI government in Punjab is setting up institute of cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan, multiple 200-bedded mother and child hospitals in South Punjab , revamping Basic Health Units, addition of 90 beds in THQ Taunsa, provision of new CT scan machine so the residents of Tehsil shan’t need to go to DHQ DG Khan, and with DG Khan’s very own 200 bedded Cardiology hospital no precious life shall be lost during patient transfer from DG Khan to PIC Lahore or any other modern city. Buzdar’s governance model revolves around fair and equal treatment of every citizen in Punjab. So, the strong and steady Buzdar is leading the race and has outperformed Chief Ministers of other provinces. Yes, he is not fond of political glitz and glam, this is another positive which took one full year for critics to absorb. No government ever has delivered so much in one year - establishment of 8 universities, 9 new hospitals, addition of 9000 hospital beds, 7 special economic zones – some of these projects which have already gone functional speak volume about his commitment and his effective governance model in the province of Punjab.