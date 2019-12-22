Share:

QUETTA - At least two persons were killed in a clash between two groups near Muslim Bagh area of Qilla Saifullah district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the two sub-clans used automatic weapons against each others in Nawan Killi area near Muslim Bagh.

As a result, two persons namely Saif-ur-Rehman and Bismillah died on the spot.

Police, after receiving information, reached site of the incident, and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital where they were handed over to their heirs after fulfilling the medico legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started investigations.