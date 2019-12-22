Share:

Lahore - Young Krishan Nager Gymkhana (YKNG) have defeated Valencia Cricket Club (VCC) by six wickets. While batting first, the VCC scored 229 runs in 35 overs. Razzaq scored 50, Faisal made 47 and Saqib contributed 33. In reply, the YKNG scored 234 in 21 overs for the loss of four wickets. Shan Butt hammered 12 fours and four sixes in his sparkling 80-run innings to help his side for the victory.