LAHORE - Around 100 serving nd retired civil servants of Punjab government have received over Rs8 million under different heads on the directives of Punjab Ombudsman Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan.

The amounts were due to be paid under the heads of GP Fund, pension, Marriage, Death and Farewell Grants besides students’ scholarships. The cases, which had been pending for the last two years, had created a lot of unrest among both the on-duty and retired civil servants. Taking notice of the situation, Punjab ombudsman constituted a team and ordered it to speed up work on settlement of these cases.

The team worked day and night and disposed of all these cases by distributing Rs8 million among the government servants.

The government servants who were paid the outstanding amounts included Javed Bismil, Nazar Meeran and Nazar Ahmad from Vehari, Rukhsana, Sadia Nayyar, Shamshad Bano, Bushra Begum, Tassawar Shamsheer and Arshad Iqbal from Mandi Bahauddin, Muhammad Nawaz and Tanzeela Hayat from Sargodha, Syed Tanvir Ahmad from Attock, Nazir Ahmad from Khanewal, Khalida from Mianwali, Shabana Wahid and Zuhra Bibi from Multan, Aftab Ahmad Khan from Pakpattan, Muhammad Ashraf from Sahiwal and Abdul Sattar from Layyah.

Commenting on the development, Punjab ombudsman said that the Ombudsman Department will continue to play its role for resolving all issues being faced by the government servants.