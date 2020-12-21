Share:

KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN-Four civilians, including two teenage boys, were martyred and one civilian wounded when a tricycle vehicle was struck by an improvised bomb in Kandahar, a southern province of Afghanistan on Monday, a provincial police spokesman confirmed.

“The incident came after the vehicle touched off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Bodahi village,Arghandab district at mid-day on Monday. The wounded were shifted by locals to a district hospital,” spokesman Jamal Baraikzai told Xinhua.The five affected people were aboard the tricycle, which was destroyed in the blast, he said.

Militants in Afghanistan have been using home-made IEDs to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

More than 800 civilians were martyred and over 2,330 others wounded in IED explosions in 2019, according to figures of the UN mission in the country.