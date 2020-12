Share:

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has announced that the provincial government is all set to take strict action against adulteration mafia on Today.

Moreover, in a statement the special assistant has expressed determination to protect the life and property of the citizens at any cost.

Providing quality things in low prices is responsibility of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, she stated