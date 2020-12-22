Share:

ATTOCK -Police have traced and arrested the alleged killers of a taxi driver whose body was found from the bank of river Haro in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani while giving details during a press conference said that almost a month ago the dead body of Sajjad Ahmad r/o district Mansehra was found from the bank of river Hazro. Khalid Hamdani said this was a blind murder and a great challenge for the police. He said that a team headed by DSP Fayyaz ul Haq was constituted to trace the culprits. The team very professionally handled the case and by utilising all modern and conventional techniques reached the killers. He said those arrested include Ibrahim and Ishaque. DPO said that during the initial investigation, the culprits have confessed to their crime. Police have also recovered the cell phone, cash and the car which they snatched from the deceased .

Man dies in roof collapse

A man died while his wife and three children were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Hazro. As per details, Ahmad Nawaz 45 along with his wife, two daughters and a son were asleep when the roof of their mud house collapsed. As a result, Ahmad Nawaz died on the spot while all others received serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Hazro.