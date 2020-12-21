Share:

The Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has set a target of exports worth $26 billion in the next three years. The set target sounds like an ambitious one. While the general plan seems a progressive one, the devil lies in the details. If the micro policies for enhancing our export growth are complicated with bureaucratic hurdles, then achieving the benchmark will become an uphill task. Hence, the government must have an obvious path as we advance.

Mr Razak’s interest in enhancing Pakistan’s exports shows his understanding of the export sector’s potential to serve as our economy’s engine of growth. The government must come up with a strategy that creates an environment conducive to promoting Pakistan’s export sector. A thriving export sector will relax constraints in our balance of payments (BoP). Also, it will end the stop-go growth and direct our economy toward a high growth trajectory.

Undoubtedly, regional trade and economic integration can play a significant part in increasing and improving our connectivity with the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, our engineering goods that the government wants to export to earn revenue are not at par with the products of even other emerging markets. In this case, regional trade and integration can help but a little. Our primary focus should be on improving the standard of our products.

Similarly, Pakistan has the fourth largest pool of the world’s freelancers, and our local artisans’ craftsmanship is unmatched. But these two segments of production do not have the support of the government. They need an e-commerce platform to sell their products. The over regulations in our financial set-up discourage apps like PayPal, Google Pay that are frequent choices of customers and buyers to make payments through. We must take quick steps to remove over regulations that impede our goods reach to the global digital markets. Taking such steps will help us to find new trade markets and diversify our trade.