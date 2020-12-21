Share:

There was a time when Pakistan’s economy was trending and had no comparison in growth. Beside agricultural advances, industrialisation had started taking off. Then, nationalisation happened—the culture of state-owned enterprises. The unmatchable economic growth of Pakistan came to a standstill, corruption badly infected institutions, and the era of unproductivity began. Since then, Pakistan is trying to regain momentum and tried denationalising institutions, but it was never easy to reverse things. Rather, the antithesis produced oligarchs and rich business leaders with a great deal of political influence. Now the most prominent oligarchs in Pakistan have become Machiavellian and a threat to the state. The good fortune is that in Asia and, to be more specific, in our own region we have an example to learn from. A country that went through severer economic and political circumstances, formed and then de-formed the anti-state oligarchs, and is currently back to the path of progress—Russia.

The economy of the Soviet Union evolved exponentially till the 1950s, mainly based on the agricultural sector. The industrial revolution’s mass production and market competition in the west changed the entire game and business structure of the USSR. Therefore by the 1970s, the Soviet Union entered the ‘Era of Stagnation’, a term coined by Mikhail Gorbachev in order to describe his viewpoint related to dilapidating economic, political, and social policies of the USSR initiated by Leonid Brezhnev (1964–1982) and sustained under Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko from 1982 to 1985. The complex demands of the modern economy in the world, and the cumbersome procedures for bureaucratic administration that hampered free communication at the enterprise level in the USSR, overwhelmed and forced the central planners in Moscow to rethink. Moreover, corruption, information manipulation, and data fiddling became common practices among the bureaucracy to report satisfied targets. However, the reality was on the contrary. Finally in 1986, with the Perestroika policy, Mikhail Gorbachev attempted to address economic problems by moving towards a market-oriented socialist economy. Though it failed, to many it caused the breakup of the USSR in 1991.

Russia, in her struggle to cope with this shift from state-owned business to open market, had to go through certain challenges. The first challenge was to find capable human resources that could run businesses in a competitive market and had some familiarity with new trends. In fact, for a very long time the business environment was state-owned and only government officials were aware of the business processes, but even those government officials had no clue how to run a private business. Operating a private enterprise is a different ballgame entirely. Thus, the private business acumen was a rare commodity. Being a global player, and influencer, Russia’s political scenario could not afford to invite investors and businessmen from the West to take over the Russian economy. The government decided to find people amongst Russians who had some exposure to private financial ventures.

The intelligence produced a few names from the black market, who were involved in businesses like, financial speculation, smuggling of goods, i.e. computers, jeans, for hefty profits during the USSR regime. Therefore, many of them had been imprisoned in Soviet times. One thing was common among all, and that was a greed for money. So, the intelligence knew that these guys cannot be fully trusted, but assured their loyalty to the state. Moreover the intelligence guaranteed that if ever they go against the state, they will be handled abruptly and adequately. Accordingly, as per plan, the so-called Voucher-Privatisation Programme of 1992-1994 was launched. Under this, the business of oil, natural gas, nickel, coal, copper, chromium, automobile, mass media and more were sold out to selected individuals. The programme enabled a handful of young men to become future Russian billionaires, in a very short span of time. Who were these people, why did some of them become anti-state and how did Russia neutralise these traitors? A case study of a few of these individuals can make us learn and we could clearly understand the manipulative and Machiavellian nature of some of our own anti-state oligarchs that are trying to control Pakistan.

One of the prominent names among these selected individuals is Boris Abramovich Berezovsky. In 1989, Berezovsky took advantage through the Perestroika policy. He established a company named LogoVAZ that used to develop software for AvtoVAZ, and sold Soviet-made cars and serviced foreign cars. He profited from hyperinflation by taking cars on consignment and paying the producer at a later date when the money had lost much of its value. One of Berezovsky’s early endeavours was the All-Russia Automobile Alliance (AVVA), a venture fund he formed in 1993 and by 2000, AVVA held about one-third of AvtoVAZ; a Russian automobile manufacturer established in times of the USSR in collaboration with Fiat. He profited from gaining control over various Russian assets. In 1997, Forbes estimated his wealth at $3 billion. Berezovsky’s involvement in the Russian media began in 1994, when he was given access to the control over ORT Television to replace the failing Soviet Channel 1. The quick money in billions, and control of the mass media, created a sense of being a king in Berezovsky’s mind. He used his wealth and opinion-making tools to get into the inner circle of the Russian political system, got access to Russia’s security council and Duma; the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Though he funded Unity, a Russian political party that formed Vladimir Putin’s parliamentary base, the following Russian presidential election in 2000m he went in opposition to President Putin. One of the reasons why is Berezovsky’s disagreement on a constitutional reform proposed by Putin. Berezovsky used his media power not only against the proposed legislative reforms, those he called ‘a restoration of an authoritarian regime’, but started building an anti-Putin narrative. In an article in The Washington Post in 2000, Berezovsky argued that in the absence of a strong civil society it is necessary for capitalists to interfere directly in the political process. At this point in time, Putin took a strong decision and announced that no criticism will be tolerated on the government by the media that is in control of oligarchs and such blackmailing will not be allowed. Furthermore, President Putin mentioned that the state has a cudgel which has been brandished and the day the state gets really angry, she won’t hesitate to use it. So, the State used the cudgel. In 2001, a systematic takeover by the government of privately-owned television networks began, in the course of which Berezovsky lost most of his media holdings. Berezovsky sold his stake in ORT to Roman Abramovich; a pro-state oligarch. Later in 2003, Berezovsky went to the UK, applied for political asylum and was granted refugee status by the British Home Office. Ultimately, till 2006, he sold his remaining Russian assets. In 2013, Berezovsky died and was buried in England. Before his death he sent a letter to the Russian president, asking for permission to return to Russia and asked for his ‘forgiveness for his mistakes’—the permission was never granted. Berezovsky forgot that his empire was built on some promises. He disregarded the foundations of his surprising fortune. Some Oligarchs in Pakistan have also forgotten their promises, but who is ready to stand against this in Pakistan?