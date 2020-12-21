Share:

Islamabad-The 27 year old pop star shared a photo of a stunning diamond ring on her left finger as she wrote, ‘forever n then some,’ along with some loved-up snaps.

The engagement comes just after nearly a year of dating her real estate beau. Posting four photos to commemorate the joyous announcement, Grande shared images of the couple along with a close-up photo of her giant sparkler. The asymmetrical oval shaped diamond featured a pearl next to it on a simple platinum band.

In 2014 Grande tweeted about a pearl ring that had sentimental value relative to her grandpa, which led her fans to believe the pearl on her current ring may have been repurposed, though it is unconfirmed. Her mom Joan took to Twitter to give her seal of approval as she wrote, ‘I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo.’