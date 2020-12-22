Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Monday said that if the opposition parties were serious about resigning from the assemblies, they should submit their resignation to the speakers without any delay.

However, he added, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted the opposition to come to the assembly and play its positive role.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said that there was no legal status of the resignations sent to the party leadership except for hoodwinking the people.

He said that if the opposition resigned, the speaker would deal with their resignations in accordance with the law. Raja Basharat said that people had witnessed that the Lahore gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the most failed one. He said that Imran Khan was the elected prime minister and people have elected him for five years.

Teachers end protest after talks with Law Minister

Negotiations of Punjab Teachers Union with Provincial Minister for Law,

Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Basharat Raja on Monday were successful after which the teachers postponed their ongoing protest.

The delegation was headed by Chaudhry Sarfraz while other officials including Rana Liaquat and Muhammad Imran were also present in the delegation.

The Punjab Teachers Union informed the Punjab Law Minister about their demands and issues. Raja Basharat said that when the demands of the Punjab Teachers Union could be resolved through consultation, it was not appropriate for the teachers to take the law into their hands.

He said that a decision regarding today’s meeting would be taken soon with the consent of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Raja Basharat said that the present government has met many long awaited demands of government employees. “In the same way, we will take all possible steps to address the legitimate demands of the teachers,”

he assured.

The teachers’ representatives said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister

and the Punjab Law Minister for listening to their demands. “This act has increased

our confidence in the Punjab government,” they added.