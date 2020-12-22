Share:

PESHAWAR - The 8th death anniversary of Awami National Party’s (ANP) veteran leader Bashir Ahmad Bilour will be observed today (Tuesday).

A ceremony in this regard will be held in ANP central office Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar where party’s provincial and central leaders will highlight the achievements, struggle, and different aspects of Bashir Bilour’s life in their speeches. The then senior minister Bashir Bilour was killed on December 22 2012 in a bomb blast in Qissa Khwani Bazar of Peshawar, which claimed nine lives while 18 others were injured.

Bashir Bilour was a senior ANP leader who was elected MPA for five consecutive terms. He also served as provincial president of ANP for two times.