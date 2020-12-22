Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa and Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong yesterday vowed to transform region through the multi-billion-dollar CPEC.

Speaking at an online awarding ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC projects here, they said that the CPEC was beneficial for Pakistan, China and the whole region.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said despite coronavirus, all CPEC projects were moving forward at a fast pace, bringing hope for a future of peace and economic growth.

The CPEC Authority chief said that the CPEC was a major pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the CPEC projects covered roads, railways, airports, thermal power, hydropower, renewable energy, Gwadar Port, special economic zones and other areas.

Bajwa said that infrastructure investment and construction would be a key to reviving the jobs market and national economies.

“I am proud of the winners of the CPEC award. I am especially happy as some of the winners can speak good Chinese. This means they have mingled well with the Chinese counterparts,” he said.

Bajwa said the government and the people of Pakistan supported the CPEC and were ready to complete the plan as per the schedule.

In his speech, Ambassador Nong Rong said that CPEC was an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan cooperation.

“It is significant to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for building a closer community of shared future, and the realization of high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

He said during the past 5 years since President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, the CPEC had achieved great success and made tremendous contributions to the development of Pakistan and regional connectivity under the joint efforts of the governments, enterprises, and all walks of life from both countries.

“Based on consensus of both the governments, we further expand the CEPC cooperation from Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure development and industrial cooperation to new areas of agriculture, science and technology, social economy and international cooperation,” he maintained.

In this year, the envoy said, the CPEC projects had achieved major progress despite the adversity challenge brought by COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has supported Pakistan’s drive in the fighting against COVID-19, ensuring economic stability, and well-being of the people. It has also continued to train high-quality talents for the country,” he said.

The ambassador said China was pleased to see that during the Covid-19, the CEPC energy projects had provided one third of power supply across Pakistan.

“The focus for energy cooperation has been shifted from addressing power shortage to its structural adjustments. The Mertiari to Lahore HVDC Transmission Line Project has been completed,” he said.

Ambassador Rong said the Power Purchase Agreements of green and clean energy projects such as Kohala Hydropower and Patan Hydropower have been signed. With the completion of upgrade of KKH Phase-II, the China-Pakistan friendship highway, the transportation network for north-western Pakistan has been improved. In Lahore, the operation of the Orange Line project has brought Pakistan into a metro era.

“There has been increase of port handling capacity in Gwadar Port. The transit trade for Afghan goods through Gwadar Port has been officially launched, helped the sustainable supply of daily necessities for people of Pakistan and Afghanistan during COVID-19 period. China and Pakistan further promoted industrial cooperation with the signing of the Development Agreement of Rashakai Economic Zone. We have also completed a number of environment-friendly social economic projects such as the expansion work of Faqur School in Gwadar, China-Pakistan Friendship Forest, aid of disaster relief facilities, donation of cold-chain vaccine storage and transportation equipment in a timely manner,” he said.

The envoy also said that it was fair to say that both sides have overcome the difficulties of the COVID-19 and made new head ways of cooperation in a coordinated way.

“In this year, there is no stop of the construction, no job cut, no withdrawal of workforce of the CPEC projects. Many Chinese workers have overcome difficulties and stayed in their posts in Pakistan. Each of the hard earned achievements are the results of the sweat and joint efforts of both sides. We have written a new and touching chapter of China-Pakistan friendship through our cooperation,” he added.

Ambassador Rong recalled that President Xi Jinping had said, China will work with its partners to develop the Belt and Road into a model of cooperation for meeting challenges through unity, a model of health for protecting people’s safety and well-being, a model of recovery for restoring economic and social activity, and a model of growth for unlocking development potential.

“After overcome the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan can find more solid ground on Belt and Road cooperation. We are more motivated in furthering the CPEC, and the prospects of our all-around cooperation have been further widened,” he remarked.

Ambassador Rong said in the documentary made by Pakistan China Institute and shown at the online event, Prime Minister Imran Khan had told an interviewer that Pakistan’s future was linked to China, and the CPEC was a great opportunity to Pakistan.

“In the next stage, we will work with Pakistan to further implement the consensus reached by leaders of our two countries, making more coordination of CPEC cooperation with Naya (new) Pakistan Initiative. On the basis of ensuring smooth construction and operation of the on-going projects, we will focus more on areas of industrial cooperation, agriculture and social economy, and promote CPEC into a demonstration project for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he maintained.

The 18 outstanding Pakistani staff attending the ceremony were from Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure and other fields of the CPEC construction.

They were outstanding representatives of Pakistani staff in all fields of CPEC cooperation and demonstrate the diversification of China-Pakistan cooperation in the new era.