Share:

Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Tuesday said that the "Chinese Military Aviation Technology" has the credibility of contemporary requirements to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Chief of the Air Staff made the statement after flying an air superiority sortie in a hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft during ongoing exercise Shaheen IX.

Furthermore, the PAF Chief Khan lauded the professionalism of PLAAF pilots and said their outstanding air combat skills are reflective of robust and modern combat training programme. He remarked it was “heartening to see the two air forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options”.

“In modern times competition in the air domain centres not only around mastery of technology but also its artful execution in both strategy and tactics,” he announced.

The air chief promulgated Shaheen series will go a long way in enhancing professional skills and operational training of understanding soldier's mutual combat, promoting inter-operability.

In addition, the joint air exercise, which began on December 9, has now entered its last phase.