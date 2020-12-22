Share:

LAHORE - Coming down hard on the PDM leadership, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the insensitive politicians had left no stone unturned to put the lives of the people at stake for their temporary benefits.

“PDM’s attempt to politicise the coronavirus has ended in a fiasco”, he said in a statement .

The Chief Minister said that the PDM was facing the consequences of its selfishness as the people had left the opportunist cabal for its apathetic behaviour in the backdrop of the corona.

He also vowed to continue the journey of development and prosperity under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He said the PDM will not be able to stop it.

CM tests positive for Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has isolated himself after being tested positive for Covid-19. He will perform necessary official matters from home, said a hand out issued here on Monday. The Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to pray for his early recovery. Whereas, Usman Buzdar has postponed his engagements due to his sickness, said a handout issued here on Monday. The doctors have advised him complete rest after a check-up.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER OF A GIRL

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of a girl child in Shahdra and directed to early arrest the criminals. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured that justice will be provided to them.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF SENATOR KALSOOM PARVEEN

Buzdar condoled the death of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a condolence message, he prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF TRIPLE MURDER

Buzdar sought a report from CCPO Lahore about a triple murder in Green Town and directed that strict punishment be given to the arrested accused under the law.